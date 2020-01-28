Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%.

Sunoco has a dividend payout ratio of 116.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.6%.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.78. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SUN. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Machell Simon acquired 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $84,802.25.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

