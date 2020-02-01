Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $32.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SUN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter worth $44,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

