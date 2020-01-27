Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,300 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Machell Simon acquired 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,802.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sunoco by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 35,566 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUN. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

NYSE SUN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.38. 2,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 0.96%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

