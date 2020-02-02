SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading Up 10.2%

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) shares rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.70, approximately 442,942 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 257,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

STKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $237.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Chris Whitehair acquired 40,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $99,595.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,717.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 292,222 shares of company stock valued at $712,808. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 53.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in SunOpta by 188.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 109,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

