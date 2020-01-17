SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Short Interest Update

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 17,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on SPWR. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of SunPower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,279,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $8,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,094,000 after buying an additional 967,577 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 6,600.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 849,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 837,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $4,125,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. SunPower has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

