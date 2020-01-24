SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of SunPower and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 2,876,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.19.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,279,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,094,000 after purchasing an additional 967,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 6,600.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 849,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 837,011 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

