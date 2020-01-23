Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting (ASX:SGLLV) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting (ASX:SGLLV) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$4.74 ($3.36) and last traded at A$4.74 ($3.36), 5,424 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.69 ($3.33).

The business has a 50-day moving average of A$4.24. The company has a market cap of $283.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting (ASX:SGLLV)

Ricegrowers Limited, operates as a rice food company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Rice Pool, International Rice, Rice Food, Riviana Foods, CopRice, and Corporate. It engages in the milling and storage of paddy rice; manufacture of rice based products; marketing and selling rice and grocery products; research and development in growing of rice; and processing of rice and related products.

