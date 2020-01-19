Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin Sells 25,121 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 25,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $407,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Patrick Jr. Komin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 13,387 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $207,498.50.

On Thursday, January 9th, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 14,801 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $222,015.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $251,154.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 343.60, a P/E/G ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.67. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

