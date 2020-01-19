Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster Sells 50,000 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 29,164 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $437,751.64.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 52,400 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $864,600.00.

RUN stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 343.60, a P/E/G ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $21.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sunrun by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 36.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 221,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,553.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 423,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

