Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,780,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 14,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,158,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at $813,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 52,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $864,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,984,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,736,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,208. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sunrun by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

