Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.67. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 52,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $864,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,984,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,736,033. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $53,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,950 shares of company stock worth $3,588,420 over the last three months. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

