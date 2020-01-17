Sunset Pacific Petroleum (CVE:SPK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd (CVE:SPK) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:SPK)

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties primarily in North Africa and the Middle East. It primarily explores for oil and gas properties. The company was formerly known as Bighorn Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?