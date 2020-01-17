Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 877.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000.

SHO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.60. 1,823,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.76%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 201.71%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: What is Forex?