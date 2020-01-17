Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Short Interest Update

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 877.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $281.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.83%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 201.71%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

