SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – SunTrust Banks raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Icon in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $8.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.79. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.89.

Shares of ICLR opened at $169.47 on Wednesday. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Icon by 10.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in Icon in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,360,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 29,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index