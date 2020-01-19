SunTrust Banks Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mack Cali Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

CLI stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06. Mack Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 230,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

