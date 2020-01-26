SunTrust Banks Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

NYSE:ERF opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,025 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,931 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,486,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,841,000 after purchasing an additional 94,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

