SunTrust Banks Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Health Investors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.70. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. The firm had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NHI. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.25. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $86.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average of $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in National Health Investors by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in National Health Investors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

