SunTrust Banks Boosts Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Price Target to $45.00

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) had its price target hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on Skyline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

SKY opened at $35.92 on Monday. Skyline has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $36.92.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $354.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $363,420.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,948.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,029 shares of company stock worth $6,409,617.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Skyline by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Skyline by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Skyline by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Skyline by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Skyline in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

See Also: Forex