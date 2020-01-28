SunTrust Banks Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OKE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.54.

Shares of OKE opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.65%.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 603,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ONEOK by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 899,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in ONEOK by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: What is a stock split?

