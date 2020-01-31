SunTrust Banks Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.81. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

NYSE:HCA opened at $143.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.97. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $150.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 947.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at $32,288,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,828 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

