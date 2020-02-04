SunTrust Banks Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

CNX has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

CNX Resources stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CNX Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CNX Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 634,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 17.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CNX Resources by 27.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

