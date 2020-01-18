SunTrust Banks Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $11.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.49.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYB. UBS Group upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 159.5% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.4% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,429,000 after purchasing an additional 881,932 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?