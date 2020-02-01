SunTrust Banks Comments on Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ashland Global in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

NYSE ASH opened at $73.98 on Friday. Ashland Global has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $81.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ashland Global news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538 over the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

