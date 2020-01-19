SunTrust Banks Comments on AvalonBay Communities Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.91. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2021 earnings at $10.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.69.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $216.07 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $182.01 and a 1 year high of $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.34 and its 200 day moving average is $211.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 157.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,931,000 after buying an additional 1,305,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 25.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,071,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,619,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,240,000 after purchasing an additional 187,752 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,158,000 after purchasing an additional 168,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

