SunTrust Banks Comments on Electronic Arts Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.83. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

EA opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 91,375 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 41,565 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Electronic Arts by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 428,322 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after buying an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,378,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

