SunTrust Banks Comments on Encompass Health Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.04.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

