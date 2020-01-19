SunTrust Banks Comments on EPR Properties’ FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EPR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for EPR Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.22 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

EPR opened at $72.54 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,717,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,980,000 after purchasing an additional 146,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,111 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,084,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,235,000 after purchasing an additional 96,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,550,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

