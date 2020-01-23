SunTrust Banks Comments on First Horizon National Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Horizon National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FHN has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. First Horizon National has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 430,843 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 351,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 6,980.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,882 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 297,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1,816.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

