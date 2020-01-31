SunTrust Banks Comments on MEDNAX Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MD)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

MD opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

See Also: Balance Sheet