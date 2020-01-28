SunTrust Banks Comments on TransDigm Group Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TDG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.43. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $5.18 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TDG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.08.

NYSE:TDG opened at $650.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.19. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $344.61 and a fifty-two week high of $667.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $32.50 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total value of $9,269,577.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion purchased 523 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $571.03 per share, with a total value of $298,648.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,364.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,050 shares of company stock valued at $54,926,407. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TransDigm Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

