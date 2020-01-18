SunTrust Banks Cuts Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks to in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GDDY. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Godaddy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.33.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 5,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $402,559.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,846,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Godaddy by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Godaddy by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,633,000 after acquiring an additional 86,784 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 3,070.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,877 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Godaddy by 1,989.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,878,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Godaddy by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,554,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,042,000 after acquiring an additional 68,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

