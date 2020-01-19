SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.83. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WLK. Tudor Pickering cut Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $71.19 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $118,804.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 219.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 379.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 31.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

