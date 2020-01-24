SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.31. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $36.73.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

