SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $1.71 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $936.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

