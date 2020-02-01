SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.91%.

In related news, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,026,000 after acquiring an additional 702,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,012,000 after buying an additional 2,030,387 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,612,000 after buying an additional 708,443 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,163,000 after buying an additional 856,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,699,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,987,000 after buying an additional 2,093,277 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

