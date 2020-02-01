SunTrust Banks Increases Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target to $141.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks to $141.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALXN. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.68.

ALXN stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,638,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?