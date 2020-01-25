SunTrust Banks Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $53.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CMCSA. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.83.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 38,944,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,562,696. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,744,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,859 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in Comcast by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

