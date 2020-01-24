SunTrust Banks Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $134.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.52. 5,606,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327,617. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average of $124.31. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 778,539 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,230,000 after acquiring an additional 666,577 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after buying an additional 419,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 17,054.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after buying an additional 368,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?