SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of .

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $116.52 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.79 and a 200 day moving average of $136.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at $40,541,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $997,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,799,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 214,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 163,751 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 584.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,247,000 after buying an additional 150,122 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,320,000 after buying an additional 67,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 187,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after buying an additional 53,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

