SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on THS. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Shares of THS opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.54.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 552,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 86,611 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

