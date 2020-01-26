SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Hold Rating for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho decreased their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Macquarie set a $44.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Aegis lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.23.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. eBay has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in eBay by 3,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after buying an additional 1,717,804 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,658,000 after purchasing an additional 945,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,089,161 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $82,522,000 after purchasing an additional 770,604 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,154,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 663,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

