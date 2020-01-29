SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Hold Rating for Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD)

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Jeld-Wen has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.73.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks