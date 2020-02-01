SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “In-Line” Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

SunTrust Banks reissued their in-line rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.88.

NYSE V traded down $9.24 on Friday, reaching $198.97. 15,777,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The firm has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.53. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

