SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) – SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $7.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $614.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $148.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.05. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $108.96 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $604,444.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,444 shares of company stock worth $3,694,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

