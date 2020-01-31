SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

ABCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 678.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

