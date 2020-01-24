SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Apache in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Apache’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. Apache has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apache by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,628 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Apache by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 509,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

