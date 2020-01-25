SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $36.82 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $185,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 133,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

