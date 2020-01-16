SunTrust Banks Upgrades Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) to “Buy”

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE CXP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. 76,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,746. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,569,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,710,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 83,704 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,452,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 33.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 305,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

