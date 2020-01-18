SunTrust Banks Weighs in on American Renal Associates Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for American Renal Associates in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $211.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.06 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Renal Associates in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of American Renal Associates stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. American Renal Associates has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

